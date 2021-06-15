Car Flips In South Jersey, 2 People Airlifted To Hospital

A car flipped over onto its roof, trapping two people in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon at South Church Street and Gaither Driver in Mount Laurel Township, reports said.

Two people were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters and EMS crews, initial reports said.

Police closed Church Street and a medevac helicopter was en route.

This is a developing news story.

