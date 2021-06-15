Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: 2 Reported Seriously Hurt In South Jersey House Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car Flips In South Jersey, 2 People Airlifted To Hospital

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A car flipped over onto its roof, trapping two people in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon at South Church Street and Gaither Driver in Mount Laurel Township, reports said.

Two people were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters and EMS crews, initial reports said. 

Police closed Church Street and a medevac helicopter was en route.

This is a developing news story. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

