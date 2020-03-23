Burlington Man, 31, Admits Having Child Pornography

A 31-year-old Burlington City man will be sentenced to a plea-bargained three years in state prison for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Dan Harris of Juniper Street pleaded guilty to a single count of child endangerment earlier this month in exchange for leniency at a June 17 sentencing, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Detectives began investigating Harris after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Coffina said.

They found that he was uploading images of naked pre-pubescent boys, the prosecutor said.

Harris was arrested following a September 2019 raid of his home.

He'll have to serve 85% of his sentence -- a little over 2½ years -- before he'll be eligible for parole under New Jersey's No Early Release Act.

Harris also must register with the state under Megan's Law and remain under parole supervision for life.

