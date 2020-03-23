Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Burlington, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Burlington, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
Breaking News: COVID-19: County Jails Must Begin Releasing Inmates Before Dawn Tuesday, NJ Supreme Court Rules
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Burlington Man, 31, Admits Having Child Pornography

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Dan Harris
Dan Harris Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 31-year-old Burlington City man will be sentenced to a plea-bargained three years in state prison for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Dan Harris of Juniper Street pleaded guilty to a single count of child endangerment earlier this month in exchange for leniency at a June 17 sentencing, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Detectives began investigating Harris after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Coffina said.

They found that he was uploading images of naked pre-pubescent boys, the prosecutor said.

Harris was arrested following a September 2019 raid of his home.

He'll have to serve 85% of his sentence -- a little over 2½ years -- before he'll be eligible for parole under New Jersey's No Early Release Act.

Harris also must register with the state under Megan's Law and remain under parole supervision for life.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.