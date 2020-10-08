Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Burlington Crash Victims Airlifted With Serious Injuries

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Medevac helicopters were called for a multi-car crash with serious injuries in Burlington County.
Medevac helicopters were called for a multi-car crash with serious injuries in Burlington County. Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

Medevac helicopters were en route to a multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County late Thursday afternoon, authorities said. 

Two of the victims being airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City were described as teenagers in an unconfirmed report.

The crash occurred at Route 72 and Sooey Road in Woodland Township, according to initial reports. 

Crash victims were entrapped, according to an unconfirmed report.

Mutual aid was requested at about 6 p.m. from first responders in Warren Grove and Barnegat Township in Ocean County.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.