Burlington County Pair Arrested With Loaded Handguns, Hollow-Point Ammo, Heroin

Two men from Burlington County have been arrested on numerous weapons and drug charges, authorities said.

Kavon Carter, 23, of White Pine Court, and Sylas Young, 19, of Cornell Avenue were found in Sunbury Village with loaded handguns, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King.

They also were charged with multiple drug offenses, they said, including intent to distribute.

Young was additionally charged with possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and unlawful possession of hollow-point ammunition, the prosecutor said.

Carter and Young were being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending detention hearings in Superior Court.

The charges stem from an April 30 encounter when police approached Carter to serve him with a warrant for a witness intimidation charge in an unrelated case. He was taken into custody from the rear seat of a vehicle that was parked on Kinsley Road.

A warranted search on the vehicle yielding two loaded handguns, nearly $2,000 in cash, and a quantity of heroin and marijuana. A juvenile who was in the vehicle with Carter also taken into custody and faces charges, the prosecutor said.

Young, who was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, was arrested after being found with a pistol in his waistband loaded with hollow-point ammunition, Coffina and King said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.