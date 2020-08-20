Burlington County Pair Accused Of Using Teenager To Sell Marijuana 'Baked Goods'

A man and woman from Lumberton have been arrested for using a teenager to sell drugs from their townhouse, authorities said.

Kenese Sonny, 41, and Cameron Berry, 21, were charged with employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme and endangering the welfare of a child,, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Lumberton Township Police Chief Nicholas Peditto said.

The pair are accused of using the teenager to sell marijuana and baked goods containing the drug out of their Fawn Court townhouse.

Sonny and the teenager, a juvenile whose name is being withheld, both were charged with possession with the Intent to distribute, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers received an anonymous complaint from someone concerned about the possible use of the townhouse for the sale of drugs, authorities said.

“We welcome this kind of information from residents, and will act on it whenever it is received,” Coffina said.

Berry, Sonny and the juvenile were taken into custody after the townhouse was searched on Tuesday evening, Coffina said.

Officers seized about one pound of marijuana, more than $5,000 in cash, and more than 300 edible products suspected of containing cannabis, Coffina said.

The investigation revealed that the edibles were being prepared at the townhouse, he said.

Four additional people were charged with offenses related to the possession of drugs after being observed by investigators buying drugs at the townhouse, the prosecutor said.

The defendants will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun & Narcotics Task Force. Lumberton police assisted in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.