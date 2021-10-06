Burlington County Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Jersey Shore crash on Tuesday, authorities said.

Philip Gurganious, of Browns Mills, was heading north on County Route 539 when he left the roadway near Lincoln Boulevard and struck a utility pole around 6:45 p.m., Manchester police say.

Gurganious' 2019 Yamaha XSR was in the shoulder of the northbound side when police arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit, Ocean County Medical Examiner, Manchester EMS and Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson.

The investigation is being helmed by Sergeant Paul Bachovchin, Patrolman Jesse Hoydis and Patrolman Michael Anderson of the department’s Traffic Safety section.

