DV Pilot Police & Fire

Burlington County Man Admits Having More Than 1,000 Child Pornography Images

Jon Craig
Stephen Gifford
Stephen Gifford Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 36-year-old man from Burlington County has admitted possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography, authorities said.

Stephen Gifford of Medford Township entered a guilty plea on May 5 in Superior Court in Mount Holly to endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. 

Gifford admitted to  guilty distributing child sexual assault material in exchange for a plea-bargained 10-year state prison sentence, Coffina said. 

He must serve five years of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, Coffina said.

He's scheduled to be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines on Aug. 4.

An investigation began last year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information about Gifford’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation found that Gifford shared more than 1,000 images and videos of child sexual assault material, Coffina said.

Multiple electronic devices were seized from his residence during the execution of a search warrant, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler is handling the case.

