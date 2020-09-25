Burlington County Man, 62, Gets 20 Years In State Prison For 'Despicable' Sex Attacks On Girl

A 62-year-old man from Bass River Township was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in state prison, without parole, for sexually assaulting an underage girl, authorities said.

Joseph Kaelin pleaded guilty in February to sexual attacks on the girl for multiple years, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

The minor told her family about the recurring abuse and Kaelin was arrested in June 2019, Coffina said.

Kaelin's plea to first-degree aggravated sexual assault, before Judge Terrence R. Cook, included an agreement that Kaelin must serve the full 20-year prison sentence, Coffina said.

“Today, justice was served for the despicable crimes committed by this defendant on someone whom he was supposed to protect,” Coffina said. “The survivor demonstrated tremendous courage in presenting the Court with a powerful statement today, and we as an Office express our admiration for her family in pulling together to support her. We pray for healing for them all.”

Kaelin ordered the girl not to tell anyone about the sexual abuse, according to Coffina.

Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife handled the case which was investigated by New Jersey State Police.

