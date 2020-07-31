Burlington County Hospital ER Patients Transferred After Fire Damages Virtua Health Facility

A small fire broke out at a Burlington County hospital on Friday night, and about eight emergency room patients had to be transferred to another hospital, authorities said. ew ER patients were

No patients or staff were hurt during the fire, said Daniel Moise, a spokesman for Virtua Marlton Hospital in Evesham. Incoming ER pateints were temporarily diverted to other hospitals, Moise said.

The fire was reported about 8:20 p.m. at 90 Brick Road, Evesham police said.

Virtua Health security personnel extinguished the contained fire within the "sterile processing department," Moise said. That area of the hospital is where medical equipment is sterilized, according to Moise.

Evesham Fire Rescue and other area EMS and firefighters responded. The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes, fire officials said.

"Fewer than 10" emergency room patients were transferred about three miles to Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Moise said.

There was an unconfirmed report that one firefighter needed hospital treatment.

"Evesham Fire-Rescue has investigated the incident and given its all-clear," Moise said at 10:50 p.m.. "Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent any delay in treatment, a handful of patients were transported to Virtua Voorhees Hospital and the emergency department is temporarily on divert. Otherwise, standard operations and patient care have resumed."

This is a developing news story.

