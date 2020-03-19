Bordentown Township PD: Driver Crashes SUV Into Police Car In Second DWI In Less Than 24 Hours

A 48-year-old driver from Trenton was arrested twice for driving drunk in one weekend -- the second time after he crashed his SUV into a Bordentown city police car, their colleagues in Bordentown Township said.

Andre Moses was driving a 2004 Cadillac Escalade when police found him stopped at green light on Route 206 at Stanton Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. March 6, township police said in a statement.

They charged him with DWI, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to maintain lane, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, obstructing the passage of other vehicles and delaying traffic.

They then released Moses and kept his vehicle impounded for 12 hours under John's Law, they said.

A little over 24 hours later, a city police officer was conducting a traffic stop behind township headquarters on Route 206, authorities said, when the officer's vehicle was rear-ended by the Escalade, driven by Moses.

It continued southbound after the collision and struck a wooden and metal fence post before coming to a stop.

No injuries were reported. The Escalade sustained serious damage to its front end, was towed from the scene, and was once again impounded for 12 hours, according to the statement.

Police once again charged Moses with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain a lane, having an open container of alcohol and several other motor vehicle offenses, it said.

Bordentown Township Police Chief Chief Brian Pesce and Bordentown City Police Chief Frederic L. Miller issued a joint statement:“This incident underscores the inherent risk our officers face on a daily basis while performing their duties. Intoxicated and impaired drivers are not only a danger to the public but also jeopardize the safety of law enforcement patrolling our roadways. We are thankful that the officer was not injured in this incident and would like to take this opportunity to remind all drivers of the dangers of driving while intoxicated and to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.