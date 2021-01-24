Birthday Party Shooting Leaves 2 NJ Men Dead

Authorities in Burlington County have identified the two men killed in a birthday party shooting as a pair of 29-year-old men.

The bodies of James Gist III, 29, of Westampton and Marcus Thompson, 29, of Willingboro, were found by police at a home on the 200 block of Dogwood Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately 10 people had gathered at the house to celebrate a birthday when someone fired a weapon, Coffina said alongside Edgewater Park Police Chief Robert D. Hess.

Gist and Thompson were the only victims struck by gunfire, authorities said.

The motive for the shootings continues to be investigated. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

The homicides are being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor's Office and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.

Anyone with information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

