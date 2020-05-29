Authorities: Pemberton Man Gets 20 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault On 'Courageous' Girl

A 41-year-old man from Pemberton was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a young girl last year, authorities said.

Erick Gentner, of the Browns Mills section of the township, must serve all 20 years before becoming eligible for parole, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.

Upon his release from prison, Gentner is required to have parole supervision for life and also be placed on the New Jersey Sex Offender Internet Registry, Coffina said.

Gentner was acquainted with his victim, Coffina said.

“The victim in this case was extremely courageous, and came forward to report the abuse,” Coffina said. “It is our strong hope that her actions have empowered her to move forward and lead a happy life.”

Further details about the sexual assault were withheld to protect the victim's identity, he said.

In November, Gentner pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and attempted aggravated assault on law enforcement, the prosecutor said.

The prison sentence was handed down on Thursday by Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland, The sentencing was conducted by videoconference.

The case was handled by Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. It was investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section, with assistance from the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigator was Detective Nicholas Villano of the county Prosector's Office.

