Authorities: Pemberton Couple Found With Homemade Pipe Bombs

A Pemberton Township man and his girlfriend have been arrested for possessing explosives, authorities said.

Acting on a tip, pipe bombs were found in a home and in one of the suspect's vehicles, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.

William Heath, 47, and Ashley Sprague, 32, of Lakehurst Road were charged with possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose and possession of prohibited weapons and devices, Coffina said.

Heath also was charged with possession of a weapon for carrying a revolver, Coffina said.

Authorities searched the couple's home on May 22 as well as another in Southhampton where they recently stayed.

Two pipe bombs were found, one at their Pemberton house and another inside a truck owned by Heath parked outside the Southampton home -- where Heath and Sprague were taken into custody, Coffina said.

Heath is suspected of making the pipe bombs, the prosecutor said. He was being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Sprague was scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Coffina said the investigation was a joint effort that included agents from the FBI, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), New Jersey State Police, the prosecutor's Gang, Gun & Narcotics Task Force and the Pemberton Township Police Department.

