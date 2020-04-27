Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: One Injured When Burlington County Man Shoots Into Crowd

Jon Craig
Nasir Hickson
Nasir Hickson Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old Willingboro man fired into a group of people, hitting one of them, as he drove past a local park, authorities said.

Authorities arrested Nasir Hickson of Raeburn Lane three days after the April 18 drive-by shooting at Rittenhouse Park, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon said in a joint statement.

They charged him with several assault and weapons counts.

An unidentified man was struck after Hickson fired several rounds in the crowd's direction near the intersection of Raeburn Lane and Randolph Place, they said.

The victim was treated for injuries that they said weren't life-threatening injuries at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, Coffina and Lomon said.

Hickson remained held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a court hearing on Tuesday, they said.

