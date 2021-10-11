Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday on Route 206.

Juan Fajardo, 41, of Columbus, was on his Ducati when he collided with a Ford Transit van around 4:15 p.m. near the Mansfield Square shopping center, Mansfield police said.

Life saving measures performed by EMS and police officers were unsuccessful.

The other driver was evaluated by EMS at the scene and refused further treatment. The crash remains under investigation. No charges were filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading to the crash is asked to contact us at 609-298-4411, Option 3.

