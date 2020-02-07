Authorities: Hudson County Driver, 20, Was Impaired In South Jersey Crash That Killed Friend

A 20-year-old man from Union City was driving impaired last fall when he crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mansfield, killing a 21-year-old passenger in his vehicle, authorities said.

The driver and two friends were returning from a trip to South Philadelphia where they bought cheesesteaks, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.

Johnalex Grullon, of 10th Street was charged on Thursday with vehicular homicide, assault by auto and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Coffina said.

Grullon was to appear in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Thursday, Coffina said. The case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment, he said.

The investigation by New Jersey State Police found that Grullon had two passengers in his Honda Accord on Oct. 19, 2019, when his vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail along the shoulder and spun across all lanes before hitting the concrete median barrier and re-entering traffic, colliding with another car, Coffina said.

Grullon and the other occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from his Honda, authorities said.

Mohamedam Elbezaz, 21, the rear-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, Coffina said. The other passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

The results of toxicology tests conducted on blood drawn from Grullon after the crash indicated he had marijuana is his system at a level unfit to safely operate a motor vehicle, Coffina said.

Grullon will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

