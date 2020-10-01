Authorities: Burlington County Man, 34, Admits Trying To Kill Girlfriend

A 34-year-old man from Burlington County has admitted to trying to kill his girlfriend four years ago, authorities said.

Akil Herbert of Florence Township pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Under Herbert's guilty plea, he agreed to serve 12 years in state prison, Coffina said.

Herbert was additionally charged with violating a restraining order, Coffina said.

His plea was entered on Sept. 22 before Superior Court Judge Philip E. Haines, and he is due to be sentenced on Nov. 5.

An investigation began on Sept. 7, 2016, when Florence police officers responded to a reported stabbing at Herbert's home on the 200 block of 5th Avenue in the Roebling section of the township.

Herbert stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in the back and face, breaking the blade of the knife from its handle, according to Coffina.

Herbert then slammed his girlfriend's head on the ground before fleeing on foot, the prosecutor said.

An active final restraining order against Herbert was in effect at the time, Coffina said.

Several witnesses pointed police to where Herbert ran down the street and into a wooded area.

A perimeter was set up with the help of Burlington City, Bordentown City, Bordentown Township, Mansfield, Willingboro, NJ Transit and State Police. A K-9 unit and helicopter also were used to search for the stabbing suspect.

Herbert was taken into a custody the next day at his residence, and has been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly ever since, Coffina said.

The lead investigator was Florence Township Police Detective Nicole Bonilla.

Herbert is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Courtney J. O’Brien.

