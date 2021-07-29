Contact Us
Atlantic City Drug Dealer Sold Fentanyl-Laced Heroin To 37-Year-Old OD Victim, Prosecutor Says

Nicole Acosta
Kahlil Carpenter
Kahlil Carpenter Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

An Atlantic City drug dealer was charged in a 2019 overdose death of a 37-year-old victim from Burlington County, authorities announced.

Holly Morris met Kahlil Carpenter, 30, in Lumberton Township the day before her death to buy the drugs, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Officers on Dec. 14, 2019, found Morris dead in a bed inside her Inverness Circle home in Evesham Township, Coffina said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined she died from fentanyl toxicity, with levels in her system five times greater than the amount necessary to cause death, authorities said.

A grand jury charged Carpenter with strict liability for drug-induced death, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court. 

Carpenter has been lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

The case was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force. 

The case was investigated by the Evesham Township Police Department.

