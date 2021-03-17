Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Indictment: NJ Corrections Officer Hid Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Membership, Businesses
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Accused Drug Dealer Caused Fatal Fentanyl Overdose, Burlington Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Marvin Montoya
Marvin Montoya Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 34-year-old man from Trenton has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a South Jersey drug user, authorities said.

A Browns Mills man fatally overdosed on fentanyl that the alleged drug dealer sold to him last year, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King.

Marvin Montoya of Power Street in Trenton was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy, Coffina and King said.

Montoya was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton and was being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

Michael Williams, 23, was found by a relative on Aug. 11, 2020, after he failed to get up for work, Coffina and King said. 

An investigation revealed that Williams had traveled to Trenton and purchased the drugs from Montoya in the city’s North Ward, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that Williams died of fentanyl toxicity.

Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey is handling the case.

The lead investigator is Pemberton Township Lt. Jay Watters.

Since 2017, there have been 26 defendants charged in Burlington County with strict liability for drug-induced death, Coffina said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.