Accused Drug Dealer Caused Fatal Fentanyl Overdose, Burlington Prosecutor Says

A 34-year-old man from Trenton has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a South Jersey drug user, authorities said.

A Browns Mills man fatally overdosed on fentanyl that the alleged drug dealer sold to him last year, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King.

Marvin Montoya of Power Street in Trenton was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy, Coffina and King said.

Montoya was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton and was being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

Michael Williams, 23, was found by a relative on Aug. 11, 2020, after he failed to get up for work, Coffina and King said.

An investigation revealed that Williams had traveled to Trenton and purchased the drugs from Montoya in the city’s North Ward, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that Williams died of fentanyl toxicity.

Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey is handling the case.

The lead investigator is Pemberton Township Lt. Jay Watters.

Since 2017, there have been 26 defendants charged in Burlington County with strict liability for drug-induced death, Coffina said.

