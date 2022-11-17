450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police

A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.

Members of the Evesham Township Investigative Bureau identified Matthew Quinn and Crystal Cain as suspects who allegedly were distributing marijuana out of a storefront, police said.

During a warranted search, approximately 450 pounds of raw marijuana, marijuana variants, and marijuana edibles were seized from the store and the suspect’s residence, police said.

Cain, 30, and Quinn, 45, were both arrested at their residence on multiple drug charges and were being held at Burlington County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.