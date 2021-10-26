Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice

Breaking News: AG Reviewing Incident Of NJ Man Who Fired At Officer Before Taking Own Life
DV Pilot Police & Fire

4 South Jersey Teenagers Arrested In Fatal Double Shooting

Jon Craig
From left to right: Kayhree Simmons, Jayviyohn J. Earley, Kweli L. McCants and Azza Kamnaksh have been arrested in connection with a fatal double shooting.
From left to right: Kayhree Simmons, Jayviyohn J. Earley, Kweli L. McCants and Azza Kamnaksh have been arrested in connection with a fatal double shooting. Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

Four residents of Willingboro have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man and the wounding of his father in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 outside the Walmart off Route 541 in Burlington Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Public Safety Director James Sullivan. 

They said the following four suspects were  charged with first-degree murder, hindering, conspiracy to commit robbery, obstruction and various weapons or drug-related offenses:

  • Kayhree Simmons, 19, of Windsor Lane in Willingboro; 
  • Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19, of Echohill Lane in Willingboro; 
  • Kweli L. McCants, 20, of Evergreen Drive in Willingboro, and;
  • Azza Kamnaksh, 19, of Echohill Lane in Willingboro

Simmons, Earley and McCants were being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Kamnaksh was being lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

The investigation began on Oct. 7, after Burlington Township police officers responded to a report of shots fired outside Walmart.

Police found Dion Williams Sr., 44, and his son Albert, 17, both of Hammonton, suffering from gunshot wounds, Coffina and Sullivan said. 

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert Williams, who was struck in the chest, was pronounced dead, Coffina and Sullivan said.

Dion Williams Sr. was treated and released, they said.

The investigation, which is continuing, found that the people involved had an argument in the Walmart parking before shooting broke out.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the Willingboro Township Police Department, FBI Trenton – Greater Safe Streets Task Force, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Camden County Police Department, Willingboro SWAT Team (Members of Willingboro Police Department and Burlington County Sheriff’s Department), Mount Holly Police Department, and City of Burlington Police Department.

Lead investigators are Prosecutor’s Office Detectives Brian Cunningham and Sean Tait and Burlington Township Detective Steven Cosmo.

