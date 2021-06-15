2 Reported Seriously Hurt In South Jersey House Fire

At least two people were reported seriously injured as firefighters fought a blaze in South Jersey, authorities said.

A house fire at 507 E. Main St. in Wrightstown was reported early Tuesday afternoon.

One victim of the serious fire suffered burns, initial reports said. The person was taken to the hospital. No details about the extent of injuries were immediately available.

A short time later, someone suffering from smoke inhalation was taken by medivac helicopter to an area hospital, according to an unconfirmed report.

It was unclear whether the second victim was an occupant of the home, or a first responder, reports said.

