2 Dead, 2 Injured In Burlington County Crash

Two people died and another two were injured in a crash involving a box truck Sunday in Burlington County.

Tyshaun Carter, 24, was heading south on Route 628 when he struck a box truck turning left out of a driveway around 4:15 a.m. in Springfield, New Jersey State Police tell NJ Advance Media. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tunnel carrying a drain under the road.

Carter, of Mount Holly, and back-seat passenger Christopher Blackmon, 53, of the Browns Mills, were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 3.3, police said.

Carter's front-seat passenger, a 27-year-old man, and a 25-year-old back-seat passenger sustained minor injuries, police said. The front seat passenger appeared to have been the only one wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

The box truck driver was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.