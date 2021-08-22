14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead At South Jersey Gas Station

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed while in a car getting gas at a South Jersey service station Saturday, authorities said.

Willingboro police were called to the Phillips 66 on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 3 p.m. on reports of a shooting, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon said.

The victim, Jesse Everett, had been transported in a private vehicle to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m., authorities said.

More than $1,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the teen as of Sunday evening.

The campaign appeared to be launched by Jesse's mom.

The investigation revealed that the victim pulled up to the pumps in a vehicle that earlier had been reported to police as stolen. Another vehicle soon entered the gas station. A man got out of the passenger side of the second vehicle, approached the vehicle that Everett was in and shot him once in the head.

Two other people were inside the car with Everett but did not sustain injuries. The incident is not considered to be a random confrontation.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

The investigation is being conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are WTPD Det. James Benedict, BCPO Det. Dan Schules and BCPO Det. Kevin Merrigan.

