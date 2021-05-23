14 Shot, 2 Dead At South Jersey House Party

A man and a woman died while 12 others were injured in a shooting at a South Jersey house party Saturday night, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out a home on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township around 11:50 p.m., where a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman suffered fatal gunshot wounds, New Jersey State Police Col. Pat Calahan said.

Twelve other adult victims had also been shot -- including one in critical condition -- and were already transported to area hospitals with various injuries when state troopers arrived.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and the motive and incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website. Anonymous tips are welcome.

NewsCopter6 footage shows a tent in the yard of the home where more than 100 people had gathered for a party, 6abc reports.

Debris could be seen scattered across the yard and the tent knocked over on Sunday.

