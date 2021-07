One person died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Jersey Thursday morning.

The crash involved two cars, including one that overturned, on the northbound side near milepost 19 in Dennis Township at 8:18 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The roadway was closed until around 12:30 p.m. causing major backups.

The identity of the victim had not been released as of 3:30 p.m.

