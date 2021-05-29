1 Dead In Florence Township Fire

One person died in a Burlington County house fire Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Broad Street in Florence just before 9:30 p.m., where flames shot through the second floor windows, police said.

An unidentified resident was found dead as firefighters were knocking down the blaze, police said.

The fire was being investigated by the Florence Township Fire Marshall's Office, the Florence Township Police Department's Fire Investigation Team, the Burlington County Fire Marshall's Office, New Jersey State Fire Marshall's Office and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

