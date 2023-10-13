Philly Man Gets 25 Years For Motel Strangling In Maple Shade

Alexander Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty in July to aggravated manslaughter, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. His sentencing was on Friday, Oct. 13.

The investigation began May 11, 2022, after officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive female.

Michelle Johnston, 36, who had previously lived in multiple locations in the Burlington and Camden county areas, was found deceased in room 410. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death was strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

“This was a fierce, unprovoked attack against an unsuspecting victim,” Bradshaw said. “We join those who loved Michelle Johnston, including her two children, in mourning her tragic loss, and are grateful to everyone involved in this case who helped us bring justice for her death.”

