Philadelphia Motorcyclist Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Pemberton, Police Say

Gladerby Bredy was found lying along the south shoulder of Arney’s Mount Road in Pemberton after being struck by a vehicle just after 10:40 p.m., Chief Jon Glass said.

Bredy had been heading west on North Pemberton Road when he was struck by a southbound vehicle on Arney's Mount Road, Glass said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Bredy fled the scene of the crash, according to Glass.

The incident is under investigation by the Pemberton Township Traffic Safety Unit and anyone who may have witnessed this collision or may have additional information is urged to contact the Pemberton Township Police Department at (609)894-3310.

