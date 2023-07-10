Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty To Motel Murder In Maple Shade

Alexander Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The investigation began just before 11:30 a.m. on May 11, 2022, after officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive female.

Michelle Johnston, 36, who had previously lived in multiple locations in the Burlington and Camden county areas, was found dead in room 410.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death was strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

Rivera was taken into custody at his residence in November 2022 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

