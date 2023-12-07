Philadelphia Man Arrested In Robbery Of South Jersey Restaurant: Police

Jevonte Pressley was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 6 with robbery, aggravated assault, theft and criminal restraint, according to Evesham police.

On Sept. 23 at approximately 10:20 p.m., Evesham police responded to the Mikado Japanese Sushi and Steak House at 793 E. Route 73 for a robbery.

A suspect had entered the business after closing time, pepper sprayed a lone female employee, bound her hands and feet, duct taped her mouth and stole the contents of the cash register before fleeing, police said.

Pressley is currently being held in Philadelphia on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

