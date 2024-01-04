Pet-Sitting Pair Arrested In $100K Jewelry Heist: Evesham PD

Catherine Walton, 36, of Maple Shade, was charged with theft and Nicholas Eye, 37, of West Deptford, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property, Evesham police said on Thursday, Jan. 4.

On Dec. 15, 2023, Evesham police were dispatched to the 30 block of Old Republic Lane for the report of a burglary to a home and theft of jewelry. The victim reported that an unknown person had entered their home, while they were away, and stole approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry, police said.

Through an investigation, two suspects were identified as Walton and Eye, police said. Walton and Eye were paid to care for the victim’s pets while they were out of town, police said.

Walton and Eye were located and arrested without incident. Both suspects were being held in Burlington County Correctional Facility pending their first appearance in Superior Court.

Evesham police are also seeking to identify anyone who has hired Walton and/or Eye to care for their pets while they were away, "as they may be potential victims."

This investigation is ongoing,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / email DefrancescoC@eveshampd.org, Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

