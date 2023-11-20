Fair 39°

Pedestrian Accident Shuts Route 206 In Bordentown

A crash involving a pedestrian closed Route 206 in Bordentown Monday, Nov. 20.

Detour ahead

 Photo Credit: awsloley Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT website showed all lanes were closed as of noon, on the northbound side at Farnsworth Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

