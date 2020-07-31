Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Pens Heartbreaking Final Facebook Post Before Crash With Horse-Trailer

Jon Craig
“Four wheels move the body, Two wheels move the soul.” -- Anonymous

That was Cain Delucca's last post on his Facebook page before dying after his motorcycle collided with a horse-trailer in Burlington County on Thursday night.

State police said that Delucca, 30, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital, where he was airlifted after the crash.

State police received a report at 8:01 p.m. that a Yamaha R6 struck an empty horse-trailer being pulled by a Chevrolet Silverado truck, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

The collision was reported at the intersection of Red Lion and Hilliards Bridge roads in Southampton, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

No tickets had been issued but the crash remains under investigation, Goez said.

The driver of the Chevy truck was identified as Melissa Doran, 31, of Southampton, the trooper said. Neither Doran nor her passenger were injured, he said.

Delucca was driving north on Red Lion Road when his motorcycle struck the horse-trailer, Goez said.

Doran was turning left onto Red Lion Road south from Hilliards Bridge Road, Goez said. A preliminary investigation found that the Chevy truck made a full stop before turning, the trooper said.

