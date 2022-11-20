Jonathan Muscella Of Springfield Remembered For Contagious Smile, Unwavering Encouragement

Jonathan Muscella of Springfield died on Nov. 8, 2022. He was 23 years old.

A Northern Burlington County Regional High School graduate, Jonathan was involved in the Royal Rangers church ministry and spent the last seven years working in the catering and food service industry, his obituary says.

He was being remembered for his "contagious smile, his ability to make people laugh, and his ongoing encouragement."

A GoFundMe for the family raised more than $10,000.

Survivors include his twin brother, Joseph; parents Joseph and Joleene Muscella, siblings Jonelle (Jose) Diaz, Joshua (Ashley), Jordan, Jozanna, Jonah, and Tina (Marcello) Rabb, grandparents Yolanda Friel and Larry and Bernadette Patchell; along with countless other relatives, friends and loved ones.

Click here for Jonathan Muescella's full obituary from the Dennison Funeral Home.

