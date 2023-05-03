NJ Marching Band Director Accused Of Sexual Relationship With Student: Prosecutor

Michelle Jacoby, 27, of Riverside, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

She was taken into custody Tuesday May 2 and released Wednesday May 3 after an appearance in Superior Court, Bradshaw said.

The investigation began Tuesday after the BCPO Special Victims Unit received information that the student had disclosed the relationship to a teacher.

The investigation revealed that the relationship, which has since ended, involved multiple encounters over a two-year period beginning when the student was a freshman. Nearly of all them occurred in Jacoby’s home, the prosecutor said.

The age of the student and other details are being withheld in an attempt to protect his identity.

Riverside Superintendent Michael Adams said that Jacoby, who also serves as the Riverside High School marching band director, has been suspended.

“The safety of our students and staff is absolutely paramount,” Adams said in a statement to the school community. “Therefore, I want to assure you that based on the information shared with me regarding this specific allegation from a few years ago, there is no current safety concern for our staff or students. The School District will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities regarding this situation and will continue to provide the appropriate support/training for our staff and students.”

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Delanco Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Det. Nick Schieber and DTPD Officer Adam Lipiec.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.