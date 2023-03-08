Woman, 74, Killed In South Jersey House Fire

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a house fire early Wednesday, March 8 in Burlington County, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 5:54 a.m. on the second floor of a home at 2 Whitlow Drive, Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said.

Maria Green died in the fire, the chief said.

The incident is being investigated by the Westampton Twp. Fire Marshal's Office, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Westampton Twp. Police Department.

The fire is not suspicious at this time, Ent said.

Once on location, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 20 minutes. The fire was contained to the second floor, Ent said.

