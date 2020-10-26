Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Burlington, Passaic Counties

Jon Craig
Acme, 531 High St., Mount Holly
Acme, 531 High St., Mount Holly Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky Mega Millions tickets were sold in Burlington and Passaic counties for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Oct. 23, drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn -- each winning $10,000

The winning tickets were bought at:

  • Burlington County: Acme at, 531 High St. in Mount Holly; and
  • Passaic County: Super Stop & Shop at 1220 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.

The winning numbers for the Friday drawing were: 18, 34, 44, 60, and 69. 

The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $109 million.

