WINNERS: Lucky Lottery Players Split $1.86M Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

There are two lucky Jersey Cash 5 lottery winners in the Garden State.

One winning ticket was sold in Burlington County and another was sold Passaic County, with each player splitting Thursday's $1,860,436 jackpot

The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 19 were: 5, 11, 17, 27, and 31 and the XTRA number was: 02.

Each lucky Jersey Cash 5 winner will take home $930,218.

Both lucky retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 selling the winning tickets.

Those tickets were sold by:

Classic Wine & Liquor at 403 East Main St. in Wrightstown; and

Marina Sweet Shop at 202 Washington Place in Passaic.

