WINNERS: 3 Lucky Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Marlton Shop Rite
Marlton Shop Rite Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, March 26.

All three lucky players take home a $50,000 third-tier prize. 

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County: Marlton Shop Rite #523, 307 West Route 70, Marlton;
  • Camden County: 7-Eleven #10932, 6001 Westfield Ave., Pennsauken; and,
  • Mercer County: Foley’s Family Market, 1080 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 26, drawing were: 02, 10, 50, 59, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 06. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $195 million for the Monday, March 28, drawing.

