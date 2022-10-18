Contact Us
WINNERS: 3 Lucky NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Smoker's Zone
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Monday, Oct. 17, drawing.

The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County: Smoker’s Zone, 1109 Fairview St., Delran;
  • Mercer County: Hightstown Shell, 1 Lake Dr., Hightstown; and,
  • Passaic County: Monroe Wine & Liquor, 199 Monroe St., Passaic.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 17, drawing were: 19, 30, 36, 46, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, Oct. 17, drawing were: 29, 35, 36, 40 and 52. The Double Play Ball number was 18.

