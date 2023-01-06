Contact Us
Trenton Mans Gets Life In Prison For Fatal Shooting In Burlington County

Devon Woods
Devon Woods Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A Trenton man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car.

Devon Woods, 28, was convicted in October of felony murder, robbery and multiple other charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Woods was arrested along with Sam Gore of Willingboro and charged with killing Deasia Ayres of Willingboro in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2019, on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township. 

The investigation revealed that Woods fired a handgun into her neck and head as she sat in her Dodge Durango, Bradshaw said. The motive was robbery.

Gore, 28, faces similar charges to those lodged against Woods. They have been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being arrested a week after the shooting.

