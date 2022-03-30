Contact Us
Trenton Man Convicted Of Robbing South Jersey Bank On Bicycle: Prosecutor

George Rodgers
George Rodgers Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 58-year-old man from Trenton has been convicted in a jury trial of robbing a Bordentown City bank of nearly $7,000, authorities said.

George T. Rodgers was found guilty on Tuesday, March 29 of one count of second-degree robbery, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland, scheduled sentencing for May 27.

Rodgers has been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being taken into custody just hours after holding up the bank.

An investigation began around noon on Jan. 14, 2020, after Bordentown police officers were dispatched to the Investor’s Bank in the 200 block of Route 130 for a  robbery. 

The investigation revealed that the suspect approached the bank on a bicycle, then entered wearing a ski mask and passed the teller a note that read, “Give me the money, no dye bags," Coffina said.

The suspect purportedly received $6,779 in cash, which he placed inside a purple Crown Royal whiskey bag before fleeing on his bicycle, Coffina said. 

The investigation further revealed that the suspect then pedaled to a Hyundai Santa Fe parked at a nearby restaurant, placed the bicycle in the rear of the SUV, entered the vehicle and drove off on Route 130 North, the prosecutor said.

Investigators were able to locate the vehicle later that day and, upon making a traffic stop, discovered Rodgers behind the wheel. The bicycle, the Crown Royal bag, a ski mask and $4,700 in cash were discovered inside of his residence, Coffina said.

The case was investigated by the Bordentown City Police Department and the Bordentown Township Police Department. 

Rodgers is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Julian Harris.

