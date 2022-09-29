Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said.

Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.

Weapons were displayed during the first two robberies and the clerk was assaulted during the third robbery, Fletcher said in a news release.

The investigation led by the Maple Shade Township Police Department Detective Bureau also revealed that the same two males committed three robberies in Cherry Hill Township during the same time period, the chief said.

The two boys were charged as juveniles and had hearings at the Burlington County Superior Court, Family Division. They were both placed on electronic monitoring pending future court appearances.

