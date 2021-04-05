Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice
Burlington Daily Voice

Support Surges For South Jersey Student Battling Brain Cancer

Jon Craig
Jadon Phillips Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
A community in Burlington County is rallying behind a high school student who is battling aggressive brain cancer.

Instead of visiting colleges and preparing for the senior prom, Jadon Phillips has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

The Delran High School football star also hoped to be trying out for some college teams. 

This GoFundMe page has been created by friends for his mother, Caisse Gore, to help with her 17-year-old son's medical bills and other expenses. Jadon also needs an accessible van and a ramp because he is unable to walk.

There's been no shortage of love from classmates and high school staff. Jadon is known to his friends and family as being persistent, strong-willed, loving and sensitive.

On Christmas Eve 2020, Phillips did not wake up from a nap and was unresponsive. Jadon was rushed to the hospital, and it was discovered that he had blood on his brain and needed emergency surgery. 

The teenager was in ICU for 35 nights. His mother, an 8th Grade Language Arts teacher at William Allen Middle School in Moorestown, did not leave his side. 

After more tests this year, it was determined that Jadon had a tumor. On March 3, the tumor was removed and the boy was in ICU for another 17 days.

But three weeks later, the malignant tumor had returned. After at least eight surgeries, he is now receiving chemotherapy and daily radiation. 

According to the GoFundMe page, Jadon’s father, Keith, and Caisse’s husband, Ryan, have been the backbone of support: lifting Jadon in and out of an SUV for daily appointments and bathe him at night. 

"Jadon and his family are in need of love, support, and positivity," the page said.

All donations will help the family with overall expenses, household bills, food, gas, tolls, and supplies for Jadon’s care. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised about $77,000. You can donate by clicking here. 

