State Suspends Liquor License Of NJ Bar Accused Of Twice Violating COVID-19 Orders

A Burlington County restaurant facing charges for a 500-person "quarantine release party" in violation of COVID-19 orders later allowed patrons to drink inside, said state officials who had the bar's liquor license and alcohol permits revoked.

Il Portico Ristorante on Route 30 in Burlington was charged with numerous Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) violations for the "Quarantine Release Party," that began July 3 and lasted into the early-morning hours of July 4 -- bringing multiple law enforcement agencies to the scene, State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The charges issued July 30 sought a 145-day suspension of the bar's liquor license for numerous violations of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders and ABC regulations including:

Serving patrons inside the licensed premises

Allowing the consumption of alcohol in outdoor areas beyond the scope of the restaurant’s COVID-19 Expansion Permit

Permitting patrons on premises without masks

Allowing patrons to be served outside of normal business hours

Then, in a follow-up investigation, authorities found Il Portico allowed patrons to drink alcoholic beverages inside the licensed premises, according to additional charges issued Aug. 25.

The new charges seek to revoke Il Portico’s liquor license based on its continued non-compliance with COVID-19 health and safety provisions.

“The actions announced today puts licensees on notice that they will be held accountable if they violate the safety measures in place to protect the public from the unnecessary risk of COVID-19 spread,” Grewal said. “We will not allow our State’s reopening efforts to be compromised by bar and restaurant owners who conduct themselves with disregard for the laws and regulations of this State.”

The bar and restaurant failed to comply with mandatory social distancing requirements -- exceeding its 49-capacity limit -- and did not enforce the use of face masks, Grewal said.

Acting Director James Graziano ordered an immediate two-week suspension of l Portico’s liquor license and COVID-19 Expansion of Premises permit -- which had allowed the restaurant to serve alcohol on an outside deck adjacent to its licensed premises -- on Aug. 21, officials said.

The suspensions run concurrently from Aug. 22, through Sept. 4.

“ABC requires licensees to conform to the requirements of the permits allowing them to operate outdoors during the public health crisis," Graziano said.

"Those that fail to do so will lose that privilege."

Il Portico is entitled to a full hearing, and is the latest establishment facing the revocation of its liquor license for COVID-19 violations but the first to have its COVID-19 Expansion Permit suspended for those violations.

COVID-19 Expansion Permits, created by an ABC special ruling in June, are one-time temporary permits that allow establishments to extend their “licensed premises” -- the area in which they are permitted to serve alcohol -- to include decks, patios, parking lots, sidewalks and other open outdoor areas adjacent or close by their premises, in accordance with increased outdoor service space permitted under Murphy’s Executive Order No. 150.

The temporary permits expire on Nov. 30.

Bars and other licensees operating under COVID-19 Expansion Permits must, among other things, limit capacity to ensure all patrons are six feet apart at all times and ensure that all tables and bar seating are six-feet apart in all directions.

They must also comply with all other laws and regulations pertaining to the sale of alcohol in New Jersey.

Since March, ABC has taken action 159 times in response to COVID-19-related violations by licensees. Those actions include Notices of Charges, Fines in Lieu of Prosecution Letters, Warning Letters.

Two bars – Post Time Pub in Blairstown and Mt. Royal Inn in East Greenwich -- also face license revocation for allowing patrons to consume alcohol inside their premises on two separate occasions in violation of the Governor’s Executive Orders banning indoor dining.

