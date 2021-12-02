Contact Us
State Police ID Couple Found Dead In South Jersey Home

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

State police have identified the couple found dead in their Burlington County home on Wednesday.

The bodies of Steven A. Reinish, 72, and his wife, Barbara A. Reinish, 64, were found in a Southampton Township home, according to New Jersey State Police.

Their deaths are not considered to be suspicious. according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a State Police spokeswoman,

A report of "bodies found" came in from 176 Huntington Drive at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire department helped investigate, according to an initial report.

A visitor found the bodies, and carbon monoxide was suspected to be a factor at that time, an unconfirmed report said.

But Slota said Thursday that CO was not believed to be their cause of death. 

No other details were released. 

The case remains under investigation. 

