News

South Jersey Teenager Charged In Double-Shooting Of Woman, Toddler, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Sylas Young
Sylas Young Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old man has been charged at Burlington County Jail in a double-shooting in which a woman and a toddler were injured, authorities said.

Sylas Young, 19, of the Sunbury Village section of Pemberton Township, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Captain Ian Bucs 

Young was served with the warrant charging him in connection with the Willingboro shooting inside the Burlington County Jail, Coffina and Bucs said. Young was being held at the jail in Mount Holly on unrelated charges, they said.

An investigation began after Willingboro police were called to the first block of Baldwin Lane during the early morning hours of April 29 about shots fired.

Police found a 24-year old woman had been struck in the lower leg by gunfire and a 2-year-old boy had been grazed across his buttocks, Coffina and Bucs said. Both were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment.

The investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a long-running dispute between Young and his associates from Pemberton Township and a group of residents from the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro, Coffina and Bucs said. The shooting remains under investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Lead investigators are WTPD Detective James Benedict and BCPO Detective Sean Tait.

ALSO SEE: Young Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Willingboro HS Senior

