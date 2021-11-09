Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
News

South Jersey Suspect Nabbed With Brick Of Heroin In His Butt, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Johmir Harris
Johmir Harris Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 25-year-old Trenton man was arrested with the equivalent of 50 doses of heroin wedged in his buttocks, authorities said.

Johmir Harris, of the 100 block of Hancock Street, was charged with first-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and several other offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Bordentown Police Chief Brian Pesce 

Harris was charged with selling narcotics after an investigation led to the discovery of a brick of heroin wedged in his buttocks, Coffina and Pesce said. 

He was taken into custody on Nov. 4 in Bordentown Township and was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. 

The arrest resulted from an investigation into the death of a 29-year-old Bordentown Township woman who fatally overdosed last week, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is focused primarily on whether charges are appropriate under New Jersey’s Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death statute, he said.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier is handling the case.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Bordentown Township Police Department and the BCPO GGNTF.

