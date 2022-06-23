Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Motocross Stuntman Who Traveled Through NJ, NY, PA Charged With Raping Kids, Recording It
News

South Jersey Police Officer Misused Database To Background Woman He Met Online: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Bohn
Kevin Bohn Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 41-year-old police officer from Burlington County has lost his public job after he used law enforcement databases to gain personal information about a woman he met online, authorities said.

Kevin Bohn, 41, a Cinnaminson police officer, pleaded guilty earlier this week to falsifying or tampering with records, according to Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. 

Sentencing is set for Aug. 19.

An investigation revealed that Bohn misused a restricted law enforcement database to run queries on a woman he met through the Only Fans website, Bradshaw said. Bohn also looked up information concerning her relatives, she said.

The investigation further revealed that Bohn, who served more than 17 years with the Cinnaminson Township Police Department, allegedly tried to conceal his actions by generating incident numbers for the inquiries, then closing out the cases.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the BCPO Special Investigations Unit. Bohn is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Brian Faulk, the unit’s supervisor.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.