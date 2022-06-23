South Jersey Police Officer Misused Database To Background Woman He Met Online: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old police officer from Burlington County has lost his public job after he used law enforcement databases to gain personal information about a woman he met online, authorities said.

Kevin Bohn, 41, a Cinnaminson police officer, pleaded guilty earlier this week to falsifying or tampering with records, according to Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 19.

An investigation revealed that Bohn misused a restricted law enforcement database to run queries on a woman he met through the Only Fans website, Bradshaw said. Bohn also looked up information concerning her relatives, she said.

The investigation further revealed that Bohn, who served more than 17 years with the Cinnaminson Township Police Department, allegedly tried to conceal his actions by generating incident numbers for the inquiries, then closing out the cases.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the BCPO Special Investigations Unit. Bohn is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Brian Faulk, the unit’s supervisor.

